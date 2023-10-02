WORLD
UN finds no civilian violence in Azerbaijan's Karabakh as operation ends
UN mission inspected Lachin's border checkpoint and Khankendi city, finding no damage to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, housing, and cultural or religious sites.
UN mission aimed to assess the situation on the ground and identify humanitarian needs of both people remaining and those on the move. / Photo: AA
October 2, 2023

The mission visiting Karabakh in Azerbaijan did not get reports of violence against Armenian residents and see destruction against civilian infrastructure, the UN has said.

The mission was in the region this weekend to assess the situation on the ground and identify the humanitarian needs of both the people remaining and those who are on the move, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

He said the mission's visit, which includes representatives from WHO, UNICEF, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), came upon request of the Azerbaijani government.

Dujarric said the mission surveyed border checkpoint in Lachin and the city of Khankendi, saying: "They saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing or cultural or religious infrastructure."

He added: "However, no shops seem to be open. The mission saw that the government of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and some basic utilities in the city."

Building trust

The spokesman also said the mission did not come across any reports of violence either from the local population or others against Armenian civilians.

Dujarric also said that the UN team met with the representatives of the Armenian community in the region.

He also pointed out the importance of building trust again in the region and emphasized that all parties must make efforts for it.

