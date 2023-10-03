At least 40 people are missing and presumed to have drowned in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state after a passenger boat capsized in strong currents, local officials said.

"We are still searching for 40 passengers with the help of local divers and believe they have drowned," said Bala Mohammed, the administrator of the Yauri district, where the accident happened on Monday.

"It is a difficult search due to the high water leveland strong currents as a result of the rainy season."