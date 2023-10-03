WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 40 people 'presumed dead' in Nigeria boat accident: official
The mishap took happened in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state when a passenger boat capsized in strong currents, local officials said.
At least 40 people 'presumed dead' in Nigeria boat accident: official
File: Boat accidents are common across Nigeria where locally-made boats are the major means of transportation.  Photo: AP  / AP
October 3, 2023

At least 40 people are missing and presumed to have drowned in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state after a passenger boat capsized in strong currents, local officials said.

"We are still searching for 40 passengers with the help of local divers and believe they have drowned," said Bala Mohammed, the administrator of the Yauri district, where the accident happened on Monday.

"It is a difficult search due to the high water leveland strong currents as a result of the rainy season."

RelatedMore than 150 feared dead in Nigeria boat accident
Recommended

Boat accidents are frequent on Nigeria's poorly regulated waterways due to overloaded boats, lack of maintenance and poor safety, particularly in the annual rainy season when rivers and lakes swell and flood.

Last month at least 24 bodies were recovered and 50 went missing when a boat ferrying more than 100 farmers across the Niger River in Niger state capsized, officials said.

Two days earlier 10 people drowned while three went missing when a boat ferrying traders overturned in a lake in northeastern Adamawa state, according to emergency officials.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington