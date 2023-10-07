Israel launched deadly airstrikes on the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza in which more than 200 people have been killed. The strikes come in response to a Hamas attack on Israeli border towns in which more than a hundred Israelis have lost their lives.

On early Saturday morning, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a major assault on Israel, marking one of its most significant attacks in decades.

Thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, leaving behind columns of dark smoke. Palestinian fighters used various means, including motorcycles, trucks, and even paragliders, to infiltrate Israeli communities.

Reports indicate that over a hundred Israelis have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "We are at war, not engaged in an operation or rounds of fighting—we are at war," as Israeli forces initiated airstrikes in Gaza.

Residents of Gaza are used to Israeli airstrikes and there are concerns of the conflict escalating as the Israeli forces use disproportionate firepower on the besieged Palestinian territory.