Palestinians had never before launched such an assault on Israel - Hamas fighters crossed the border fence on foot, flew across on paragliders and used speedboats to target Israeli settlements and soldiers. It surprised Tel Aviv and defence analysts around the world.

The assault also had an impact on the renowned American political scientist and activist Norman Finkelstein, who’s spent much of his life researching and writing on Palestinian-Israeli relations.

He recently spoke with TRT World about his reaction, what Palestinians living in Gaza – under a 17-year-long illegal Israeli blockade – have been going through that precipitated the Hamas attack and how it squares with other historical moments that, depending on who you ask, are seen as heroic or threatening.

Finkelstein also opens up about why he, perhaps like others discouraged by Israel’s oppressive military might, lost confidence in a future for Palestine and how recent events have drastically altered that perception.

Here’s a transcript of his interview with TRT World.

TRT World: What was your initial reaction on hearing the news about the Hamas operation this past weekend?

Normal Finkelstein: Well, like everybody else, I was very surprised and still can't make sense of many aspects of it. I would say I'm trying to digest it, not at the political level of the regional ramifications or what was Hamas’ calculation. I'm trying to digest it in terms of the sheer human ingenuity of the people of Palestine – in this case Gaza, because it's among the most densely populated places on earth. It’s also tiny and subject to the most intense surveillance on earth. How could they [Palestinians] have managed to, first, assemble this operation and then conceal it? It’s totally bewildering. I mean, Israel has so many collaborators in Gaza. How could all of this have been hidden? Leaving aside distinctions that don't interest me at all – between signal intelligence, human intelligence, and so forth – Israel has supposedly the most sophisticated intelligence in its region, maybe in the world. Add to that the huge number of Palestinian Authority loyalists in Gaza, that within the territory everyone’s walking in each other's way, everybody is related to everybody. How [the uprising] wasn’t nipped in the bud is a real enigma.

TRT World: Comparison was made between the Hamas operation and the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

NF: I think the operation is rather different from 73. [Former Egyptian army officer and president] Anwar Sadat was saying from 1972, I'm going to attack Israel. And King Hussein [of Jordan] went to Israel to tell them that Syria and Egypt were going to attack. But the Israel response was dismissive, reflecting a deeply entrenched anti-Palestinian racism. They were of the view that “Arabs don't have a war option”. They couldn't imagine Palestinians engaging in warfare because they saw them as too “primitive”.

TRT World: How much is Israel to be blamed for the death and destruction caused by Hamas on October 7th?

NF: There are certainly possibilities that if Israel had allowed the results of the Palestinian elections of January 2006, allowed them to unfold, and not sealed off Gaza [from the rest of the world] because the elections showed popular support for Hamas, there would have been a normal – more or less – election cycle. Remember [former American president] Jimmy Carter called the elections completely fair and free, right? If Hamas proved to be a hindrance to the good life of the Palestinians they could have eventually voted the party out of power, as happens or should happen in any democratic society.

But that process was never allowed to happen. I can't predict what would have happened after the elections but what was pretty certain was that Israel’s sealing off Gaza, imposing a blockade on it, would create in the hearts and minds of Gazans a deep hatred of Israelis.

I could just imagine, speaking for myself, that if I were in a concentration camp like Gaza – and most of these folks, the Hamas militants in their 20s, were raised in that – I’d feel caged. Since Israel implemented the blockade [17 years ago], 99 percent of the people of Gaza have never left the territory. They've been trapped in that densely-populated hell hole – five miles wide, 25 miles long. Nobody's allowed in, nobody's allowed out. They've been trapped there for their whole lives. And as we saw on the weekend, when some of them break out of this hellhole, they see who they view as their incarcerators dancing at a music festival; they're celebrating a holiday. I can imagine feelings of desperate hatred overwhelming me. I can't say I wouldn’t be shocked.

TRT World: Many are describing the operation as an “attack” on Israel. What’s your take on that?

NF: In recent days I've been characterising what happened as a slave revolt. As a factual matter, it’s inaccurate to describe Israel under attack by a foreign entity or a foreign state, which is how Netanyahu has described it. Gaza is part of Israel. It's been annexed, as is the West Bank including East Jerusalem. They are integral parts of Israel, as a technical matter of law. Likewise, the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem, two or three years ago now, said there is one state – from the Jordan to the Mediterranean, ruled by or built on a foundation of Jewish supremacy. So I think the closest analogy to what started in Gaza is a slave revolt.