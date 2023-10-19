Thursday, October 19, 2023

Arab ambassadors to the EU have demanded that the bloc stop Israel's aggression in Gaza and violations of international law.

Palestinian Ambassador Abdalrahim Alfarra pointed out in a news conference in Brussels that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pursued an "extremist" policy since he began leading the country and cited the situation in Gaza during the 17-year blockade.

Alfarra, speaking on behalf of other Arab ambassadors, said Israel is taking action in front of the eyes of the international community "to wipe Palestine off the map."

He demanded that the EU and member states stop the "massacre of civilians" in Gaza and take action against Israel's violations of international law.

More updates👇

1819 GMT — Israel evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: Israeli Broadcasting Authority

Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Jordan, and Morocco, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority's official website.

Without giving details, the authority reported that Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including the embassies in Bah rain and Morocco.

The Israeli authority further stated: “The embassy in Jordan was evacuated at the start of the war by the order of the Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the Ministry's Director-General.”

1809 GMT — Hamas official says group has enough Israeli soldiers to negotiate Palestinian prisoners' release

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has said that the group has a number of Israeli soldiers, held as hostages, which are enough to negotiate the release of all the Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Meshaal, who heads Hamas' diaspora office, made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya TV.

Earlier, Mashaal said Hamas's Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division.

1758 GMT — US, EU must share information to prevent Israel-Gaza conflict escalation: EU's Michel

European Council President Charles Michel has said it was very important for the United States and the EU to share information and do what is needed to avoid escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Michel also noted the authorities must be vigilant to ensure that EU funds in Gaza are not misused.

1750 GMT — US envoy met with Israelis, Egyptians to develop mechanism for aid to Gaza

US Special Envoy David Satterfield has met with Israeli and Egyptian officials to develop the exact mechanism to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Israeli government is worried about the possible diversion of aid to benefit Hamas, Miller said, a concern Washington shares.

But he added that the United States expects assistance to be able to get into Gaza and that it wants to see "sustained" aid move into the enclave.

1752 GMT — 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp: Hamas

Eighteen Palestinians have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the Hamas-run interior ministry said.

1724 GMT — France says it did not attribute responsibility for Gaza hospital attack

France has said it does not attribute responsibility for an attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in northern Gaza to anyone.

"We condemned the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital and we expect this incident to be prosecuted openly," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in a news conference.

"We have not attributed any responsibility to anyone on this issue." She said that serious transparency must be ensured to reveal the truth about the attack.

1704 GMT — 16 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza war: union

Sixteen Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel began bombarding the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists' union said.

Dozens of other journalists have been wounded in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a blistering Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

1654 GMT — Jordan's foreign minister says 'we fear the worst' in Gaza war

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said the country feared the worst was yet to come in the Gaza war, with no signs of success in efforts to de-escalate.

In remarks at a press conference with his German counterpart, Safadi said the war would have "catastrophic repercussions" and urged "protecting the region from the danger of its expansion".

1639 GMT — US to send two Iron Dome systems back to Israel: sources

The Pentagon plans to send the two Iron Dome missile defence systems it had previously purchased from Israel back to that country to defend itself against inbound missiles, a US official and a congressional aide have said.

The Department of Defence told members of Congress at a briefing on Wednesday it planned to lease the Iron Dome systems back to Israel, the US official and the congressional aide told Reuters.

In this type of financial arrangement, the ownership remains with the buyer. The transfer back to Israel could come within days, the congressional aide said.

1615GMT — WHO calls for daily aid flow into Gaza, including fuel

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged Israel to allow fuel to be taken into Gaza, alongside the first deliveries of water, food and medicine.

"We welcome Israel's announcement yesterday that it will not block the entry of water, food and medicines into Gaza from Egypt," Tedros told a press conference.

"Fuel is also needed for hospital generators, ambulances and desalination plants — and we urge Israel to add fuel to the life-saving supplies allowed to enter Gaza," Tedros added.

1613 GMT — MTV Europe Music Awards cancelled amid Israel-Gaza crisis

Next month's MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris have been cancelled, organisers said, citing "the volatility of world events" amid the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to be broadcast live and at which the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and the Foo Fighters were among nominees, was due to be held on November 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

1557 GMT — US State Department issues worldwide caution for overseas American citizens

The US State Department has issued a "worldwide caution security alert" for overseas American citizens, citing increased tensions in various locations around the world and the potential for extremist attacks and violence against Americans.

The alert did not single out any specific global event or war but comes amid an ongoing conflict in the Middle East after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and Israel subsequently pounded Gaza with air strikes with thousands left dead.

1547 GMT — UN's Guterres calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"Gaza needs aid at scale and on a sustained basis," Guterres said during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He called on Hamas to release the hostages it seized on October 7, and on Israel to give unrestricted access for aid.

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said his country is actively working to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is under heavy Israeli bombardment and blockade for 13 days.

1523 GMT — Asia-Pacific news group demands protection of journalists in Gaza

A major alliance of news agencies has sought protection for reporters to work in the conflict zone amid attacks on journalists reporting on the conflict in Gaza.

The Organization Of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) said the conflict has “reached a level that threatens the safety of journalists in the region.”

"As journalists, we have been the target of grave violence for simply conducting our journalistic duty with great devotion despite all the difficulties we face," it said in a statement.

1519 GMT — You will soon see Gaza 'from inside,' Israel defence minister tells troops

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told infantry troops gathered at the Gaza border that they will soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside," his office said, suggesting a ground invasion could be nearing.

"You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come," he said according to the statement

1514 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says fires rockets at Israeli position

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said it fired rockets at an Israeli position in the village of Manara and drew an Israeli artillery barrage in response, the latest exchange in the worst escalation in violence on the border in 17 years.

The Iran-backed group says 13 of its fighters have been killed so far in the cross-border exchanges that have flared since October 7.

Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel in 2006, said its fighters had hit the Israeli position in Manara with guided missiles. It also said its fighters had attacked four other Israeli positions on Thursday.

1502 GMT — Irish MEP accuses EU of hypocrisy over Palestine

Mick Wallace, an Irish member of the European Parliament has criticised the EU for hypocrisy on the issue of Palestine, saying Israel has the support of not just the US but also the EU.

"The violence is directly linked to the occupation," the MEP said. "If we want to stop the violence, we have to stop the occupation."

He also blamed EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a biased stance.

“They (the EU) are literally giving Israel a carte blanche to commit atrocities against the people of Palestine. I mean, are they going to go to Gaza, or do the people of Gaza not matter?" Wallace lashed out at some members of the EU for supporting "Israel's decision to engage in collective punishment of the people of Gaza."

1457 GMT —Israel receives new batch of American military aid

Israel received a new batch of US military aid on as part of the package allocated by Washington to Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Ministry of Defence said in a press release that "the Ministry of Defence has received the first shipment of American armoured SUVs" as part of the military aid package allocated by Washington to Tel Aviv.

The ministry said: "These armoured SUVs are being provided to the Israeli military to replace vehicles that have been damaged during conflicts."

1437 GMT —No UEFA matches in Israel ‘until further notice’: Football body

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that no UEFA matches will be played in Israel until further notice because of the conflict between Palestinians and Israel.

The decision came after an evaluation of the current "safety and security situation in Israel," according to a statement.

The Israel Football Association and Maccabi Haifa FC and Maccabi Tel-Aviv clubs previously proposed alternative venues and stadiums — which must comply with all applicable UEFA regulations —outside Israel for home matches.

1427 GMT — UK Foreign Secretary to visit Türkiye to discuss Gaza conflict

UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit Türkiye on October 20-21, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Within the framework of the visit, the latest developments in the context of Israel-Palestine will be discussed," it added.

Cleverly is travelling "to help prevent the spread of conflict across the region," according to the UK foreign office.

1427 GMT —Bangladesh declares national day of mourning for Gaza victims

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the nation will observe a national day of mourning for the killings in Gaza.

"National flags will be hoisted at half mast on the day," Hasina said in Dhaka.

A notification released later said a one-day state mourning will be observed on Saturday for Palestinians killed in Israel's brutal attack on Gaza.

1421 GMT —Kyrgyzstan condemns Gaza hospital bombing, calls for probe

Kyrgyzstan has condemned Tuesday's deadly airstrike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in northern Gaza that killed hundreds and injured many others.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denounced the strike and called for "a comprehensive investigation of this violation of international humanitarian law."

"The ministry underlines the importance of respect for the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, which entail the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," it said.

1405 GMT — Mediterranean journalist group condemns attacks on reporters in Gaza

The Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN) has demanded safety and free access for reporters as the death toll among journalists covering the Palestine-Israeli conflict in Gaza nears 20.

AMAN expressed sorrow and concern about the tragic attacks against journalists and urged “all sides involved in this conflict to protect journalists, photo-reporters and TV crews and facilitate them in reporting from conflict zones.”

At least 19 journalists are among the more than 5,100 dead on both sides since October 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

1353GMT — China to coordinate with Arab nations on Palestine: Xi

China’s President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will coordinate with Arab nations to seek a “lasting solution” to the Palestinian question as he pressed a two-state solution.

"China will coordinate more with Egypt and other Arab countries to work for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question," Xi told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on the sidelines of a Belt and Road Forum which concluded Wednesday in Beijing.

"The top priority is to stop the fighting as soon as possible, prevent the conflict from spreading, or even getting out of control and causing a severe humanitarian crisis," said Xi.

“The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution, establish an independent state of Palestine, and achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel,” Xi said, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

1339GMT — Seven more Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank, bringing death toll to 72

Seven Palestinians, including two teenagers, have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, bringing the death toll in the occupied territory to 72, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot in the head in Tulkarm, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in the town of Budrus west of Ramallah.

The ministry said a 17-year-old Palestinian also lost his life to a bullet in the head in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Four Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli military raid in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, the statement said.

1333 GMT — Jordan, Egypt call for immediate end to Israel's war in Gaza, reject displacement of Palestinians

Jordan and Egypt have called for an immediate end to Israel’s war in Gaza and reiterated their rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from the territory.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II held talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al Sisi.

The two leaders “underlined their rejection of the policy of collective punishment, siege, starvation and displacement of brothers in Gaza,” the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement.

“Any attempt to forcibly displace (Palestinians) to Jordan or Egypt is rejected,” they stressed.

1332GMT —Israel ‘extremely grateful’ for UK support: Herzog