WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden dodges question on whether Israeli actions in Gaza conform int'l laws
Instead of answering the question, US President Biden says, 'good talking to you all,' and leaves the press availability room.
Biden dodges question on whether Israeli actions in Gaza conform int'l laws
US President Joe Biden speaks to the press aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base on October 18, 2023 as he returns from a visit to Israel. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
October 19, 2023

US President Joe Biden has dodged a reporter's question on whether Israel is acting in line with the laws of war in Gaza.

"Mr President, are Israelis operating within the laws of war that you talked about last week," a reporter asked Biden on Thursday.

Instead of answering the question, Biden said: "Good talking to you all." He then left the press availability room at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, where Air Force One stopped for fuel on its way back to Washington.

Prior to that, Biden denied reports Israeli press saying that US officials had stated that if Hezbollah started a war against Israel, the US army would support the Israeli army in this battle.

On the possibility of Israel canceling its widely expected land operation against Gaza, Biden merely said that Israeli and US military officials are talking about what the alternatives might be.

Recommended

Biden also stated that efforts to evacuate US citizens in Gaza are continuing.

In a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi upon his return from Israel, Biden said Sisi had initially agreed to open the border for approximately 20 aid trucks to enter Gaza, which is badly in need of supplies.

RelatedBiden says 'other team' involved in Gaza hospital blast, absolves Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package