Gaza military escalation will be 'catastrophic' for Palestinians: UN
UN refugee body expresses concern over relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, and warns that consequences of the conflict spreading would be "incalculable".
A protester holds up a poster denouncing Israeli atrocities, during a pro-Palestinian rally in Jakarta on October 20, 2023.  Photo: AFP / AFP
October 20, 2023

Any escalation of military activities in the Gaza Strip will be "catastrophic" for Palestinians trapped in the besieged enclave, the UN high commissioner for refugees has said.

"(I) can tell you with certainty that any further escalation or even continuation of military activities will just be catastrophic for the people of Gaza," Filippo Grandi told reporters in Japan on Friday.

While stressing that refugee agency UNHCR has no formal mandate in the Palestinian Territories or Israel, Grandi said that he "shares the extreme worry and anguish that has been expressed by many of my colleagues, including the UN secretary-general" about the conflict.

He added that the consequences of the conflict spreading into Lebanon and elsewhere would be "incalculable".

In dire need of food and water

International aid piled up on Friday near Gaza, with Palestinians in dire need of food and water.

Hamas fighters stormed into Israel from Gaza on October 7, triggering a massive Israeli retaliation that has left nearly 3,800 people dead in Gaza, most of them civilians.

The worst affected in relentless Israeli bombardments are women and children. The Israeli death toll stands at 1,400 since October 7, according to Israeli official statements.

The United Nations says more than one million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced and that the humanitarian situation is worsening by the day.

SOURCE:AFP
