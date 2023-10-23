Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador over two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea, a foreign ministry official said.

"We're making full use of diplomatic processes... available to us. That includes summoning the Chinese ambassador, which we did this morning," foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza told reporters on Monday.

The Philippines and China have traded blame over Sunday's incidents near Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

The two collisions happened during a routine Philippine resupply mission to Filip ino troops stationed on a crumbling navy vessel grounded on the shoal to assert Manila's territorial claims.

