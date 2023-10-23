The mother of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who was stabbed to death in a hate crime in the US state of Illinois is trying to cope with her son's tragedy.

"She not only lost her child, but she witnessed the brutality of him being killed," said Ahmed Rehab, Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relat ions Chicago chapter (CAIR-Chicago).

Hanaan Shahin, 32, was stabbed more than a dozen times at her Plainfield Township home in Illinois during the October 14 attack in which her son, Wadea Al Fayoume, was murdered after also being stabbed 26 times.

Shahin was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Rehab told Anadolu news agency on Monday before going to visit Shahin that she is dealing with the situation as well as can be expected after being subjected to such a horrible tragedy.

"She is rattled more than anybody," said Rehab. "This was a shock to everybody in the community and such a heinous crime."