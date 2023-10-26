At least 22 people were killed and "many, many more" were injured in shootings in the city of Lewiston, Maine Wednesday evening, local officials reported, with police saying that the gunman was still at large.

City Councilor Robert McCarthy told CNN that the death toll had risen to 22 in the shooting spree that took place at a bowling alley and also at least one other location, a local restaurant and bar, according to media.

"My understanding is that they have a tentative identification … of the shooter at the bowling alley, confirmed 22 dead, many, many more injured," McCarthy said.

Local police posted a photo of the shooter on Facebook carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic style weapon inside the bowling alley.

They also released a picture of a white SUV car, and asked for the public's help in identifying the vehicle, saying its front bumper may have been painted black.

'Suspect is still at large'

Law enforcement "are investigating two active shooter events," the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.