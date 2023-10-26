Justin Trudeau claims to support human rights and the international rules-based order. But that is certainly not the case regarding Palestine.

As Israel’s nearly century-long war against Palestinians expands, the pro-Israelism of Canada’s Liberal government has taken centre stage. In recent days Prime Minister Trudeau has attended Israel rallies and repeatedly said that the country has the “right to defend itself”. As Israeli officials were making genocidal statements, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly travelled to Israel last week. After meeting Canada’s top diplomat, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen boasted, “We continue to mobilise the world for the fight against Hamas! I met today with Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who also came to support Israel”.

Despite Israel killing at least 6,000 Palestinians, including at least 2,000 children, over the past two weeks, Trudeau has refused repeated requests to call for a ceasefire. The government has ignored these requests even though 33 MPs, including 23 Liberals, signed a letter calling on the government to appeal for a ceasefire.

But opposition to Israel’s killing threatens to undermine Trudeau’s current policy. Tens of thousands have taken to the street in cities across the country and on Friday Trudeau was forced to leave a mosque after being booed for his position on Palestine. International trade Minister Mary Ng subsequently cancelled a planned speaking event at another mosque.

While Hamas’ violence is the currently stated reason for its pro-Israel policy, Ottawa’s support is not new. Since taking office in 2015 the Trudeau government has repeatedly justified Israeli violence against Palestinians while mostly ignoring its brutal blockade of Gaza, demolition of Palestinian homes in the West Bank and growing Jewish supremacy inside its 1948 borders.

The Trudeau government has repeatedly isolated Canada from world opinion on Palestinian rights. It voted against over 60 UN resolutions, supported by most of the world, upholding the long-oppressed people’s rights. In December 2017 Canada sided with the US, Israel and some tiny Pacific island states in opposing a UN resolution supporting Palestinian statehood that was backed by 176 nations.

The Liberals have repeatedly expressed their fidelity to Israel. During an Israel Council on Foreign Relations gathering then foreign minister Chrystia Freeland declared, “Canada’s commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering and ironclad”. At the November 2018 event alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Freeland added that if Canada won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2020 it would act as an “asset for Israel”.

The Liberals have also demonised those advocating for a people under occupation. They formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) anti-Palestinian definition of antisemitism. The explicit aim of those pushing the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism has been to silence or marginalise those criticising Palestinian dispossession and supporting the Palestinian civil society led BDS movement. In 2020 the Liberals created the position of Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, which is designed to protect Israel from criticism. For his part, the PM repeatedly equated supporting Palestinian rights with hatred towards Jews.