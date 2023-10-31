Türkiye has earned $42 billion from tourism in the first nine months of this year, a figure that rose 20.1% year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The country hosted 44.6 million visitors in January-September, an increase of 13.2% from the same time last year.

In the third quarter of this year, tourism income increased 13.1% from the prior year to $20.2 billion. Some 16.5%, of tourism income was generated by visits of Turkish nationals residing abroad, TurkStat data published on Tuesday showed.

The country saw 22.4 million visitor arrivals in July-September, while the figure stood at 21 million last year.