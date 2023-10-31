Türkiye's tourism hits record high with $42B revenue in 9 months
TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's tourism hits record high with $42B revenue in 9 monthsThe tourism sector in Türkiye continues to grow as it registers a remarkable 20.1% year-on-year growth in revenue, welcoming 44.6 million visitors for the first nine months of this year.
"The country saw 22.4 million visitor arrivals in July-September, while the figure stood at 21 million last year."/ Photo: AA Archive
October 31, 2023

Türkiye has earned $42 billion from tourism in the first nine months of this year, a figure that rose 20.1% year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The country hosted 44.6 million visitors in January-September, an increase of 13.2% from the same time last year.

In the third quarter of this year, tourism income increased 13.1% from the prior year to $20.2 billion. Some 16.5%, of tourism income was generated by visits of Turkish nationals residing abroad, TurkStat data published on Tuesday showed.

The country saw 22.4 million visitor arrivals in July-September, while the figure stood at 21 million last year.

Recommended

Some 12%, or 2.7 million, were Turkish citizens living in other countries.

The average spending per night for each individual totalled $103 in three months to September, with visitors' average total expenditures at $902 per capita.

Spending on sports, education, and culture surged by 33.3%, on accommodation by 26.1%, and on food and beverage by 24.6% , while tour services expenditures dropped 1.6% year-on-year in the third quarter.

RelatedSailing down the Istanbul Strait: Türkiye's cruise tourism on the rise
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar