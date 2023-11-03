The United Nations aid chief has said there has been "some progress" in ongoing negotiations to allow fuel into Israeli-besieged Gaza for the first time since October 7.

"I heard just this morning as I came in, there has been some progress on allowing some more fuel in through these negotiations," Martin Griffiths told a briefing for member states at the United Nations in New York on Friday.

He was referring to ongoing negotiations between the global body, Israel, Egypt and the United States. "I hope to see that confirmed during today."

In the same speech, he also repeated his call for "humanitarian pauses" in Israel's bombardment of the enclave to help aid deliveries, which are far below pre-conflict levels.

"If we do not have pauses, we will not keep up with the needs of the people of Gaza and the Israelis also caught up in those areas of conflict," he said.

'Starved of supplies'