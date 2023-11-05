Türkiye main opposition Republican People's Party [CHP] has elected Ozgur Ozel as its new leader, ending a 13-year term for incumbent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the country gears for important local elections in March 2024.

Ozel, 49, has been serving as the party's deputy parliamentary group chairman since 2015 and has been a lawmaker since 2011.

He announced his candidacy in September after Kilicdaroglu and the CHP were defeated by President Tayyip Erdogan and his governing political alliance in May presidential and general elections.

On Saturday, Ozel received 812 of 1,366 possible votes at a tense, hours-long party congress in Ankara that took two rounds.

"This is the greatest honour of my life," Ozel said after the results were announced, adding he thanked Kilicdaroglu for his work at the party.