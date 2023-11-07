Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is calling for the “full resumption of free and unimpeded trade” with China in a meeting with his counterpart Li Qiang on the first visit by an Australian leader to China in seven years.

Climate crisis, food security and transnational crime are areas in which the two nations can cooperate, Albanese said on Tuesday.

The sides should discuss “ways to shape a regional and global order that is peaceful, stable and prosperous, where countries respect sovereignty and meet their obligations under international law and conventions,” Albanese said.

Geostrategic competition must be handled “through dialogue and through understanding,” he said, in apparent reference to heightened tensions between China and the United States, a key Australian ally.

"We can grow the relationship while advancing our respective interests, if we wisely navigate when there are differences," Albanese said.

Li was quoted by the Australian foreign office as acknowledging that people wanted see further improvement in ties.

“So, we hope our two sides will continue to work towards the same direction and sustain this positive moment that we enjoy now,” Li was quoted as saying.

Reporters were ushered from the room before their meeting. Their talks are expected to focus on trade as China has eased some but not all of the restrictive steps it took as relations deteriorated.