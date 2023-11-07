After a month of devastating Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza, the Palestinian economy has severely weakened.

While Tel Aviv continues to pursue its air and ground offensive on Gaza, the occupied West Bank is also facing tensions with Israeli forces that continue to raid Palestinian territories, killing nearly 160 people so far.

No official data has yet been released on the scale of the economic losses as a result of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, where unemployment stood at 46 percent even before the attacks commenced on Oct. 7, while 80 percent of its population was dependent on humanitarian aid.

Palestinian stock exchange

The Palestinian stock exchange was the first to be affected by the Israeli offensive on Gaza, registering losses in all of its sessions since Oct. 7.

Its Al Quds index has declined to its lowest level since September 2021. According to Anadolu, from Oct. 5-Nov. 5 the Al Quds index plunged by 8.5 percent.

On Oct. 29, the board of directors of the Palestinian Capital Market Authority made a decision to allow joint-stock companies to buy back their shares without the condition of a contract.

The move sought to enhance the stability of stock prices in the Palestine Exchange.

Palestinian workers in Israel

According to Palestinian figures, some 140,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank work in Israel, in addition to about 18,500 from Gaza.

Today, most of those workers are unemployed as most Israeli economic activities have been suspended over the ongoing fighting.

Thousands of Palestinian workers have returned to Gaza after being deported by Israeli authorities.

Those workers used to earn 1.5 billion Shekels ($397 million) every month, whereas most of this money was pumped into the West Bank markets.