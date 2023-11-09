Iran rejected a G7 statement which called on Tehran to stop supporting Hamas fighters and taking actions that "destabilise" the Middle East.

Thursday's comment by Tehran came a day after foreign ministers from the G7 group of advanced economies, meeting in Tokyo, expressed support for "humanitarian pauses and corridors" in the Israeli-Hamas war.

Israeli air strikes have pounded the Palestinian territory of Gaza since Hamas fighters stormed across the heavily militarised border on October 7.

The subsequent Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 10,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The G7 also called on Iran to "refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilise the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors."

'It is duty to support Hamas'