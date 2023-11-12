Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli army "logistic support unit" near the Dovev outpost in northern Israel, which resulted in casualties.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group said in a statement that the attack on Sunday targeted "a logistic support unit of the occupation army, (which) was in the process of installing transmission poles and eavesdropping and spying devices in a recently established site near the Dovev outpost."

The statement said the attack resulted in "confirmed casualties."

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that "a number of civilians" were injured as a result of anti-tank missiles fired from southern Lebanon into the northern border area of Dovev.

According to a statement received by Anadolu, "a number of civilians were injured as a result of the shooting, and Israeli army forces are attacking the sources of the fire with artillery."