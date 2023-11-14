Hundreds of protesters led by Jewish peace activists calling for a ceasefire in Gaza staged a sit-in inside the federal building in Oakland, California, leading to multiple arrests.

People wore T-shirts reading "Jews Say Ceasefire Now” and carried banners that read "Not in Our Name" and "Let Gaza Live" in the rotunda of the Ronald V. Dellums Federal building.

Jewish Voice for Peace, one of the protest organisers, posted online that dozens of people had been taken into custody.

Protesters were escorted outside of the building by US Department of Homeland Security police. Messages were sent early on Tuesday to the department and to Oakland police asking how many people were arrested and on what charges.

"There is no other choice," Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb of Berkeley told KNTV-TV when explaining why she was at the sit-in. “How many people do we have to kill before we arrive at a ceasefire?”