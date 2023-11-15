Over the past month, each day unfolds with sobering news on the mounting death toll from Gaza and distressing reports of new Israeli airstrikes targeting homes, schools, and hospitals.

One detail about the dead, however, is repeated often in media coverage: the vast majority of murdered Palestinians in Gaza are women and children.

While this, in fact, is true, nowhere near this level of attention is given to the suffering and deaths of Palestinian men. Their names, faces, and stories are all often disregarded.

“It’s based on this assumption that women and children are considered innocent, weak, and in need of protection. It is unacceptable to kill them,” says Palestinian academic and researcher Dr Maisa Shquier in an interview with TRT World.

“And there seems to be a contrasting acceptance when it comes to killing men, as they are often perceived as default fighters," adds Shquier.

A resistance on all fronts

Palestinian men -and women-, however, play diverse roles in resisting occupation, extending beyond physical confrontation. Journalists, medics, humanitarian aid workers, filmmakers, writers, and many more all contribute significantly, illustrating the varied dimensions of the Palestinian resistance.

Related Roshdi Sarraj: A passionate journalist Israel killed on breakfast table

This “women and children” narrative ignoring Palestinian men’s suffering, overlooks these diverse efforts of Palestinians fighting against occupation, simultaneously reducing all Palestinian men to fighters.

Furthermore, Shquier highlights how this narrative also undermines the historical contributions of Palestinian women to resistance, both armed and unarmed, stating, “Palestinian women have been part of the Palestinian resistance even before 1948, on the ground with military resistance and other types of resistance. They were always the carriers of the Palestinian narrative.”

Demonising Palestinian armed resistance

On the other hand, the disproportionate emphasis on the death toll of “women and children” appears to be part of Israel’s broader strategy to demonise, particularly, armed resistance by Palestinians.

Today for Israel, this strategy also involves equating Hamas with Daesh and labelling all Palestinian men and boys pursuing freedom through armed resistance as 'terrorists' or 'aggressors'.

Many critics argue that this tactic aims to obscure the root cause of all Palestinian suffering – the occupation by the Israeli state.