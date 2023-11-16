TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israeli forces destroy Mavi Marmara memorial in Gaza
Over 13 years after the Israeli attack on the Mavi Marmara aid flotilla, Israeli forces have destroyed a monument built in Gaza to honour the victims.
Israeli forces destroy Mavi Marmara memorial in Gaza
In May 2010, a flotilla named the Mavi Marmara, comprising six civilian ships carrying 750 activists from 37 countries, set sail to Gaza from Istanbul./ Photo: X/@mavimarmaratr / Others
November 16, 2023

Israeli soldiers destroyed a monument in Gaza dedicated to the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla which aimed to break the blockade and provide aid to Palestinians in the besieged enclave, resulting in the tragic killing of 10 Turkish citizens by the Israeli army.

The attack occurred in Gaza Port on Thursday, a day after the organisers of the Mavi Marmara initiative declared their intention to launch a similar flotilla later in the year, according to the Israeli army.

"In the past few days, in a joint operation, soldiers... took operational control of the Gaza harbor, which was controlled by Hamas,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

In May 2010, a flotilla named the Mavi Marmara, comprising six civilian ships carrying 750 activists from 37 countries, set sail from an Istanbul seaport with the goal of breaking the Israeli siege on Gaza.

Laden with around 6,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the flotilla aimed to reach the shores of Palestine.

RelatedTurkish FM urges West to uphold moral values over Gaza brutality

Deadly attack

On the morning of May 31, as the ships neared their destination, the Israeli navy launched a raid on the Mavi Marmara.

Recommended

The Israeli forces deployed four naval frigates, three helicopters, two submarines, and 30 zodiac boats in the deadly attack.

Tragically, the raid resulted in the death of nine Turkish activists on the spot, with an additional 30 individuals sustaining injuries. One activist succumbed to their injuries nearly four years after the incident.

In the aftermath of the attack, Türkiye demanded an official apology from Israel, compensation for the families of those killed, and the lifting of Israel’s Gaza blockade.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised over the incident to Türkiye’s then-Prime Minister and now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In addition to the compensation, Israel has agreed to Türkiye’s humanitarian presence in Gaza.

Over 13 years after the Mavi Marmara attack, the organisers are once again hoping to send another aid flotilla to help besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Since October 7, after Israel started bombing Gaza following the Hamas attack, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 8,000 women and children, while over 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

RelatedCancer patients evacuated from Gaza heading to Türkiye for treatment
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran