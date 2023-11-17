A parliamentary group made up of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has submitted a troubling bill to “prevent the naturalisation of anti-Semitic foreigners”.

The bill was set to be presented in the German Bundestag on Friday, after which German legislators will decide whether to adopt it as legislation.

The bill states that it is “pushing for the acquisition of German citizenship to be dependent on a commitment to Israel's right to exist and a declaration that the naturalization applicant has not pursued or will pursue any endeavors directed against the existence of the State of Israel”.

The bill however doesn’t make exactly clear what the “commitment” entails or involves.

Given that Germany has already formally endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition, often used to conflate antisemitism with criticism of Israel, the passing of the bill would potentially make it a crime to advocate for the liberation of Palestine from Israeli oppression.

Such advocacy is inseparable from justifiably reproving Israel, which – as is obvious in Gaza at the moment – routinely harms and violently disrupts Palestinian life.

According to a recent report by Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, “Israeli forces continue their onslaught with thousands of military attacks, systematically destroying houses, residential neighborhoods, civilian structures, roads, and infrastructure”.

Additionally the report states: “All collected data and evidence confirms that the extensive bombing and destruction are not linked to any military necessity. Instead, they form part of a systematic destruction operation within an unprecedented strategy of collective punishment”.

Since October 7, Israel has killed over 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza, approximately 4650 of whom are children.

Despite this, the preamble of the bill demonises recent shows of Palestinian solidarity in Germany – calling for an end to the killing – while characterising them as “disgusting rallies and demonstrations”.

Erroneous as it is, such a preamble implies that the reason the bill is being introduced now is at least partly to do with the solidarity described. This is particularly egregious as this also means that the bill does not want Germans to expressly oppose the wholesale slaughter of Palestinians.