The Israeli Justice Ministry has released names of Palestinian prisoners incarcerating in its notorious jails who could be swapped with Israeli captives held in besieged Gaza by Hamas resistance group.

The deal agreement includes the exchange of 50 Israeli captives for 150 Palestinian prisoners, women and children.

This is what we know so far about the Palestinian prisoners:

Who are the Palestinian prisoners on the list?

The list that the Israeli Justice Ministry released includes 300 Palestinian prisoners, 123 of whom are minors [under the age of 18].

The list also includes 33 women incarcerated in Israeli jails. The prisoners were seized between 2021 and 2023.

The youngest of them is a 14-year-old Abdel Rahman Amer Fakhri, seized in September 2023 over "arson" offences.

The oldest one on the list is 59-year-old Hanan Saleh Abdullah Barghouti, who was taken away by Israel last September for undefined "security offences."

What charges have been imposed on them?

Many of the prisoners included in the list have been convicted by Israeli courts of multiple charges.

For example, 17-year-old Ahmed Ali Muhammed, who was seized in June 2022, has been held for "stone spraying."

Abdel Rahman Sulieman Ahmed, 16-year-old , who was arrested on October 5, has also been charged with "stone spraying."