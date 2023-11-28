WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel to expand attacks in 'entire Gaza' after brief humanitarian pause
Israel's defence minister announces a broader offensive in the Gaza, ordering a comprehensive military push after the humanitarian pause.
Israel to expand attacks in 'entire Gaza' after brief humanitarian pause
Tensions are running high as Israel's defence minister declaring a full-scale action after pause. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2023

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that once the humanitarian pause ends in Gaza, the army will resume its military operation throughout the entire enclave with greater strength.

"You now have a few days. We will return to fighting. We will use the same amount of power and more," Gallant said while meeting with Israeli troops, according to the Times of Israel news website.

"We will fight in the entire Strip," he added.

“Remember that while you are organizing and resting and investigating, the enemy is also doing the same,” he said, referring to the Palestinian group Hamas.

Qatar announced an agreement late Monday on extending a four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Recommended

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

RelatedPalestine warns against resumption of Israel's war on Gaza during EU-Arab nations summit
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan