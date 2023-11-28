TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation reveals Israeli propaganda during Elon Musk's visit
The footage of the 'crib' filled with empty shell casings on purpose and presented by Israeli officials to Elon Musk during his visit shows how the country has employed propaganda tactics, the Center for Countering Disinformation expresses.
The Center for Countering Disinformation identified a manipulation tactic in the image of crib presented to Musk as it has been disseminated with the caption, "one of the symbols of Hamas' attack on Kibbutz, the crib." /Photo: AA / Others
November 28, 2023

The statement released by Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation points out how Elon Musk's visit to Israel exposes the Israeli state's propaganda campaign since the start of its war on Palestine's Gaza.

"The images published during Tesla, SpaceX and social media platform X's owner Elon Musk's visit to Israel, have brought Israel's propaganda tactics into question once again," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Center for Countering Disinformation identified a manipulation tactic in the crib footage as it has been disseminated with the caption, "one of the symbols of Hamas' attack on Kibbutz, the crib."

The 'manipulated' image of 'the crib'

In the crib presented to Musk, there has been several empty shell casings. However, the footage captured during the visit of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on November 12 lacks these casings.

Through employing this tactic, it is claimed that the crib has been caught in the midst of Hamas attack with a child inside. However, the crib, purportedly filled with empty shell casings, shows no signs of damage. As expressed by the centre, it needs closer inspection.

Moreover, the bullet casings found in the crib match the 7.62x51 ammunition from the MG3 which is used as secondary armament (machine gun) in Merkava tanks. Clear evidence of ammunition belt (chain) parts used for the machine gun is visible in the crib, the statement explains.

Israel's alleged attacks of Kibbutz homes

Israeli Yasmin Porat, who sought refuge in a Kibbutz house and was held hostage by Hamas, stated on Israel's official broadcaster KAN Radio that Israeli security forces directly attacked homes with tanks and weapons upon arriving in the area.

Porat claimed that the houses they sought refuge in were targeted twice by Israeli tanks.

Images provided by Israel from Kibbutz show that the extent of destruction in homes indicates that the damage is beyond what could be caused by infantry rifles. These images corroborate Porat's statement that "Israel hit houses in the Kibbutz with tank fire."

These images corroborate Porat's statement that Israeli tanks targeted homes in Kibbutz.

Porat asserted that those killed in Kibbutz died in crossfire during the Israeli security forces' attack.

The controversy surrounding these images raises questions about how manipulated the portrayal of events during Musk's visit and adds fuel to the ongoing debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Explore
