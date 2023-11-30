Data collated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that a silent pandemic is ravaging the world, fast and indiscriminately. Loneliness and social isolation are now responsible for numerous deaths globally.

"Loneliness seriously impacts health and well-being," Alana Officer, head of WHO's demographic change and healthy ageing unit, tellsTRT World.

"The evidence at hand suggests that lack of social connection does indeed carry an equal or greater risk of early death than other known risk factors such as smoking, excessive drinking, physical inactivity, obesity, and air pollution."

Experts say loneliness, real or perceived, increases an individual'srisk of suicide, stroke, anxiety, dementia, depression and more. WHO says it escalates the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30%.

Multiple factors

WHO defines social isolation as having an insufficient number of social connections and loneliness as the social pain of not feeling connected."

Think lonely in a crowd. Many of us might have felt it at some point in time.

Contrary to the perception that older people in Western nations suffer social isolation and loneliness more, the condition affects people of all ages across the world.

"About 25% of older people globally experience social isolation and loneliness, while 5-15% of young people are socially isolated," says Officer, citing findings of WHO's research.

Startling as they may be, according to the UN affiliate, these figures are likely to be an underestimation. Still, they highlight a genuine and severe public health concern that screams for urgent attention.

"Many people experience loneliness, which can be incredibly damaging," Officer warns.

Social connection commission

WHO has set up a new commission on social connection to address loneliness as a pressing health threat, promote social connection as a priority, and identify the most effective interventions.

The commission has a three-year mandate, during which it will highlight how social connection enhances the well-being of communities and societies and helps foster economic progress, social development, and innovation.

"I hope that through the commission's work, people are better able to recognise when they are experiencing loneliness and social isolation and realise that there's something that we can do about it," Officer tells.

Isolation symptoms

Experts have noted that one might have a packed social diary, be married or live in a multigenerational household, yet still feel lonely.

"This idea of social connection is really around how close and connected you feel to others, whether in your workplace, neighbourhood, or community," Alana explains.

When people don't get support when needed most, they are likely to become socially isolated.