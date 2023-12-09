In pictures: Israeli bloodbath creates an army of wounded in Gaza
In pictures: Israeli bloodbath creates an army of wounded in GazaIsraeli invasion from land, air and sea has left more than 17,400 Palestinians dead and wounded over 46,000 residents, mostly women and children. Here are the pictures of Gaza's newly-wounded residents:
Wounded Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital to receive medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 08, 2023. / Photo: AA
December 9, 2023

The bloodiest ever war Israel has unleashed on besieged Gaza, now in its third month, has taken the death toll in the Palestinian enclave soaring above 17,400, mostly women and children.

The indiscriminate Israeli bombardment on schools, health centres, hospitals, markets, churches, mosques, residential neighbourhoods and elsewhere in the tiny coastal enclave has also left over 46,000 Palestinians wounded, with thousands feared trapped and buried under the debris of flattened buildings.

TRT World has chosen to publish blurred versions of some of the images to show the horrors of new Israeli bloodbath in Gaza:

