Mosque in Germany receives threatening, racist letter
Muslim group DITIB says propaganda by far-right politicians and biased media coverage of Israel's war on Gaza have fueled anti-Muslim sentiment in Germany.
The Munster Central Mosque is affiliated with the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB - one of the largest Islamic organisations in Germany founded in 1984. / Photo:  DITIB Zentralmoschee Munster / Others
December 14, 2023

A mosque in the western German city of Munster has received a threatening letter, a religious official has said.

Sent on Wednesday to the Munster Central Mosque, which is affiliated with the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, it contained insults against Muslims and migrants.

It also contained racist remarks, including "Germany for the Germans, foreigners out.”

Speaking to Anadolu, Fettah Cavus, the head of the Munster Central Mosque Association, said that regrettably, hostility towards foreigners and Muslims is on the rise in Germany.

He said as the Muslim community, they demand that the perpetrator or perpetrators be apprehended and brought to justice.

SOURCE:AA
