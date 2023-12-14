A mosque in the western German city of Munster has received a threatening letter, a religious official has said.

Sent on Wednesday to the Munster Central Mosque, which is affiliated with the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, it contained insults against Muslims and migrants.

It also contained racist remarks, including "Germany for the Germans, foreigners out.”

Speaking to Anadolu, Fettah Cavus, the head of the Munster Central Mosque Association, said that regrettably, hostility towards foreigners and Muslims is on the rise in Germany.