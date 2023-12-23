WORLD
China unveils second batch of $140B investment projects to boost economy
China, the world's second-largest economy, is grappling with challenges in its post-Covid recovery, including subdued consumer demand, weak exports, declining foreign investment and deepening real estate crisis.
In the most recent allocation, China has designated over 800 billion yuan of its 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in additional government bond issuance for the fourth quarter. / Photo: Reuters Archive
China's top planning body has said it had identified a second batch of public investment projects, including flood control and disaster relief programmes, under a bond issuance and investment plan announced in October to boost the economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced in a statement on Saturday it had identified 9,600 projects with planned investments of more than 560 billion yuan.

With the latest tranche, China has now earmarked more than 800 billion yuan of its 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in additional government bond issuance in the fourth quarter, as it focuses on fiscal steps to shore up the flagging economy.

The 1 trillion yuan in additional bond issuance will widen China's 2023 budget deficit ratio to around 3.8 percent from 3 percent, the state-run Xinhua news agency has said.

"Construction of the projects will improve China's flood control system, emergency response mechanism and disaster relief capabilities, and better protect people's lives and property, so it is very significant," the NDRC said.

The agency said it will coordinate with other government bodies to make sure that funds are allocated speedily for investment and that high standards of quality are maintained in project construction. ($1 = 7.1315 Chinese yuan renminbi)

China's economy, the world's second-largest, is struggling to regain its footing post-Covid as policymakers grapple with tepid consumer demand, weak exports, falling foreign investment and a deepening real estate crisis.

