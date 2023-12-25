The United States’ economy, a $27 trillion juggernaut representing 25 percent of the world’s GDP with an income of $80K per capita, is the largest in the world.

Which direction the US economy moves affects the world as a whole. Thus, whether the American economy will collapse into a deep recession is of great interest to governments, corporations, consumers, savers and investors worldwide.

If the US economy does slip into a deep recession, the country would face higher unemployment, lower corporate profits and lower stock prices. This would translate into fewer imports by the US, and thus fewer exports from the rest of the world to the US, as well as lower benchmark interest rates globally, meaning the effects of lowered economic activity in the US would be felt worldwide.

However, recessions in the US are relatively infrequent events (only three in the last 30 years), and the weight of the current evidence suggests that a recession in 2024 is still a pretty low-probability event.

For the last three-and-a-half years, the US has been grappling with the policy responses to COVID, which have caused a massive inflation problem, peaking at 9.1 percent in July 2022. While the US Federal Reserve appears mostly done with raising interest rates to tame inflation, when and how far the benchmark Fed Funds Rate will start declining is still uncertain.

One scenario is the "soft-landing narrative," where the Fed can begin reducing rates further without reigniting inflation or causing a recession. Most recent developments give some support to this soft-landing narrative.

Third quarter annual GDP growth in 2023 accelerated to 4.9 percent (up from 2.1 percent in the second quarter). Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4 percent in October.

Full-time employment and average hours worked were steady. Corporate credit spreads have fallen gently over the past six months (BB-rated corporates are at 6.09 percent while CCC-rated corporates are at 12.81 percent, indicating a low recession probability as of December 24). Under this narrative, the economy continues to expand modestly, corporate earnings hold up, and stock prices remain elevated or rise further while inflation is gradually brought under control.

The alternative narrative is that given the long and variable lags between monetary tightening and the real economy, the Fed’s steep rate hikes over the past two years may have already engineered a recession. There are many signals consistent with the possible recession scenario as well.

First and foremost, the Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators have fallen 18 months in a row and are flashing a potential recession signal.

Other early recession indicators include a steady decline in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation from 9.1 percent to 3.1 percent, five-to-six expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve during 2024, a weak reading for Manufacturing PMI, and an increase in consumer loan delinquencies from 1.55 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 2.53 percent in the third quarter of 2023, representing the highest level in 10 years.

There’s also been lower annual corporate profits ($3.59 trillion in Q3 2023, down from $3.7 trillion in Q2 2022), layoffs in tech, automotive, healthcare, finance, and service sectors, and a massive inversion of the yield curve (5.54 percent for the 1-month T-Bill versus 3.9 percent for the ten-year T-Note or a 164 basis point inversion as of December 24).

Even some currently strong economic signs, such as the most recent GDP reading at 4.9 percent, are worrisome as they may signal higher future inflation and an even stronger future reaction to further Fed tightening. The unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, near a historic low, creating concerns about the extraordinary strength of the labour market, which is still very tight.