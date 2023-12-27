WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza authorities struggle to identify 80 dead bodies returned by Israel
After Israel handed over the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in the Gaza war, they have been buried and the authorities recorded details to help with later identification.
Gaza authorities struggle to identify 80 dead bodies returned by Israel
Palestinians hold mass burial at Tel al Sultan Cemetery in Rafah, Gaza on December 26, 2023, for 80 Palestinians whose bodies were dispatched by Israel to Gaza. / Photo: AA
December 27, 2023

Israel has handed over the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in the Gaza war, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said after they were buried and the authorities recorded details to help with later identification.

Gaza authorities were trying to figure out when and where the men were killed and who they were.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said the bodies were handed over by Israel through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

According to the Islamic Waqf, or religious affairs ministry, the bodies had been collected from the northern part of Gaza.

RelatedIn pictures: Israel hands Gaza bodies of 80 Palestinians, some 'in pieces'

A rare return

It is rare for such a large number of bodies to be returned.

Recommended

They were buried on Tuesday in a long ditch at a Rafah cemetery in the south of the enclave.

"Pictures are being taken to identify them later," a representative of the Gaza Islamic Waqf said.

Palestinian health authorities say over 21,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.

Nearly all the enclave's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, many several times.

Israel claims that it is doing what it can to protect civilians, and blames Hamas for putting them in harm's way by operating among them, which Hamas denies.

The Israel government says its aim is to destroy Hamas despite global calls for a ceasefire in the 11 week old war.

RelatedEuro-Med calls Israeli killings in Gaza 'genocide', sends report to ICC, UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking