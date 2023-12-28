Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join the European Schengen area of free movement by sea and air in March 2024, the Romanian government said.

"After 13 years, Romania is finally going to join Schengen! We have a political agreement on this," Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian interior ministry announced Wednesday in a statement that a "political agreement" had been reached between the three countries on extending the zone "to the air and sea borders" of Romania and Bulgaria "from March 2024".

The question of the opening of land borders has been postponed until discussions to be held next year.

Conditions set by Austria for relaxing air traffic rules