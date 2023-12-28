TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria
Known for his ruthless treatment of people and families opposing the terrorist organisation in the region, Eymen Coli actively participated in clashes against the Turkish security forces during the Operation Peace Spring.
 Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
December 28, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised Eymen Coli, the so-called security officer of the PKK terrorist organisation in the Qamishli district of Syria, according to security sources.

Eymen Coli was on MIT's priority list due to his role in organising attacks against the Turkish security forces along the border.

The MIT, gathering intelligence from field agents, confirmed Eymen Coli's high-ranking position within the organisation's leadership in Syria.

Following this intelligence, the decision was made to proceed with an operation targeting Coli.

The operation neutralised Coli, who had been a significant figure in the PKK/YPG's operations in the region.

Who is Eymen Coli?

Eymen Coli, a native of Amuda, Syria, joined the organisational activities of the PKK terror group in 2013, engaging in armed operations in Syria.

It was revealed that a significant number of Coli's relatives were also actively involved in the terrorist organisation.

Known for his ruthless treatment of people and families opposing the organisation in the region, Eymen Coli actively participated in clashes against the Turkish security forces during the Operation Peace Spring.

Security sources indicated that the neutralisation of Eymen Coli, who served as the so-called security officer in Qamishli, would reduce the pressure exerted by the organisation on the local population.

The successful operation is expected to enhance the region's security and stability.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
