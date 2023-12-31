WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador resolves dispute, ends indigenous blockade on oil projects
The agreement highlights the importance of dialogue and respect for Indigenous rights in resource development.
Ecuador resolves dispute, ends indigenous blockade on oil projects
The Waorani Kawymeno community's protests, which obstructed access to the Ishpingo oil field in Orellana, resulted in a disruption of production from the site starting on Monday / Photo: AP
December 31, 2023

Ecuador has reached an agreement with an Indigenous community in the country's Orellana province to end the group's blockade of oil projects in the area, the Ministry of Energy and Mining has said.

After "arduous conversations" with the Waorani Kawymeno, the ministry said Saturday a deal was reached that would restart drilling at Ishpingo over the next three days, though wells would start operating on Saturday and thereby the force majeure would be lifted.

The ministry statement acknowledged that public works promised to the community by previous administrations had not been carried out.

The ministry vowed to mobilize machinery to start land clearing works, provide an internet connection for the community as well as deliver kits with food, awnings, blankets and medicine.

"We assume responsibility for correcting these omissions and ensuring that each community receives the attention and resources it deserves," the ministry said in the statement.

RelatedEcuador's new president repeals drug guidelines, vows to tackle trafficking

Indigenous protests disrupt Ishpingo oil field operations in Ecuador

Recommended

Protests by the Waorani Kawymeno community that blocked access to the Ishpingo oil field in Orellana impacted output from the site starting on Monday and prompted state-run oil producer Petroecuador to declare a force majeure on the operations on Friday.

The protests in Orellana had cut oil output at Ishpingo by about 17,000 barrels per day.

A force majeure is the legal term for when a company cannot meet its contractual obligations because of acts beyond its control.

In the past, Indigenous organizations have led protests that paralyzed the South American country for nearly two weeks as they attempted to stop extractive activities near their communities.

RelatedEcuador elects business heir as country's youngest  president
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive