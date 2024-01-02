A post-war scenario in Gaza has come to light in which the Israeli army could divide the besieged territory into areas ruled by tribes or clans rather than a single political entity.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the plan was devised by the Israeli army and is expected to be presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday.

It stipulates that Gaza be divided into regions and sub-regions, with Israel communicating separately with each group for matters including the distribution of humanitarian aid.

The proposed scheme may also extend to the occupied West Bank and recommends dividing the territories into emirates and Israel retaining security control.

Palestinian Authority rule