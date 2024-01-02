To be Palestinian right now feels as if the whole world is observing your naked body, which has been bruised and mutilated for more than 75 years. Everything is out in the open.

“How much can it handle?” the torturer asks. “What if we trap it? What if we poke it here? Or maybe from here? How much longer until something bursts? Could it survive without food or water? Surely something’s got to burst. Ah, this side over here seems to be getting aggravated — will this be the part of the body that bursts?”

And then, when something does inevitably burst, there is one question that everyone seems to ask, which I’ve come to realise is nothing but rhetorical: “Why did it burst?”

To be American is to know, or finally realise, that you have been not only complicit but also a catalyst in this body’s torture for decades. And to be a Palestinian American feels as though you are yelling, between the stabs and punches, at those who are standing by: “Do you see this? Is anyone going to do anything? Do I deserve this?” While through it all, you know that you are inadvertently funding your own torture.

Gaza has been under attack for more than 88 days, and there is no end in sight to what can only be called a genocide — an extermination, unfolding before our eyes in real time on TV and on social media.

Entire regions of the city have been flattened to rubble as the West continues to unapologetically support Israel’s genocidal intent under the guise of “self-defence,” branding it a war between two equal entities rather than what it is: a war waged on a strip of land that Israel has occupied for decades, and which is filled to the brim with internally displaced refugees.

There is no way for those in the diaspora to separate themselves from the Palestinians in Gaza, any more than it would be possible to separate the parts of a single living body. Those 2 million people under siege could be any of us, were it not for our ancestors being expelled or displaced somewhere else. I see my childhood self in every little girl who weeps for her mom to come back to life and in the remnants of a dead child’s burned face.

It was only a couple of months ago that I was in my home in Ramallah, West Bank; I returned to the United States just days before the war started on Oct. 1.

I wish I could say I had a premonition that the inevitable burst was going to happen when it did, and at such a scale - that Hamas would breach Israel’s security, previously assumed impenetrable, killing 1,200 Israeli civilians, military officials and soldiers, and taking 240 people hostage in an ambush that no one could have thought possible.

That Israel would respond with the indiscriminate bombardment of the already besieged and impoverished Gaza, killing more than 22,000 people, including more than 8,000 children and babies — and counting.

Few could have imagined that more than 320 people were going to be shot by either the IDF or settlers in the West Bank (which was already experiencing its deadliest year since the Second Intifada), that more than 5,000 would be arrested, or that dozens of Palestinians in Israel, who hold citizenship in the so-called only democracy in the Middle East, would be detained for allegedly “condoning terrorism” on social media.

But for me, the days before gave no such indication. It was the same old, same old.

When you visit your homeland, you must try, for the time being, to forget that you are your own occupier.

When you visit your homeland, you must subconsciously relinquish every basic right that is inalienable for you as an unoccupied American so that you can endure the occupation as a Palestinian. And you try, for the time being, to forget that you are your own occupier.

Every checkpoint you pass, every Israel Defense Forces soldier who is stationed there (most of whom are close in age to me) and every machine gun that they point can be traced right back to you.

And in order to enjoy the simple right of being where your parents, your grandparents, your great-grandparents and their parents lived, you must accept the potential violence — whether from the military or armed settlers — that may be waiting for you at every turn.

When you spend time under occupation, your standards must recalibrate. With every humiliating experience, your threshold for tolerating discrimination gets higher. The struggles of the occupation seep into your daily life, creating a new normal that makes you forget that such a dehumanised existence would be impossible to accept in your other home.

But despite your ability to function in your occupied parallel reality, your subconscious is still absorbing every act of injustice you face or witness — inching you closer and closer to your own imminent burst.

The longer you’re in Palestine, the easier it is to ignore the pungent smell of faeces every time you drive down the street known as “Oyoun al-Haramiya” (Eyes of the Thief), where Israeli settlers are known to dump their sewage.

You start to learn which checkpoints close earlier or later so your 30-minute commute doesn’t turn into three hours of waiting in long lines for “security checks.”