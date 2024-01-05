US President Joe Biden has said his 2024 election rival, Donald Trump, was willing to "sacrifice our democracy" to regain power, as Biden kickstarted his campaign with a major speech.

"Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He's willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power," Biden said on Friday.

"Our campaign is different... Our campaign is about America, it is about you, it's about every age and background that occupy this country. It's about the future."

The upcoming election is "all about whether democracy is still America's sacred cause," he said.

Biden also warned that Trump is willing to use political violence to achieve his goals.

"Trump and his MAGA supporters not only embrace political violence, but they laugh about it," Biden said.

He added that Trump has been using language reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party.

"He talks about the blood of Americans being poisoned, echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany."

"He proudly posted on social media the words that best describe his 2024 campaign. Quote: revenge. Quote: power in. Quote: dictatorship," Biden said.