Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina looked certain to win a fifth term in office following a boycott led by an opposition party she branded a "terrorist organisation", as partial results pointed to an overwhelming victory.

Hasina has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless opposition crackdown.

Her party faced almost no effective rivals in the seats it contested, but it avoided fielding candidates in a few constituencies, an apparent effort to avoid the legislature being branded a one-party institution.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose ranks have been decimated by mass arrests, called a general strike and, along with dozens of others, refused to participate in a "sham election".

But Hasina, 76, called for citizens to show faith in the democratic process.

"The BNP is a terrorist organisation," she told reporters after casting her vote.

"I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country," she added.

Bangladeshi media reported that with results in more than a third of the 300 seats announced, Hasina's ruling Awami League and her allies had won at least 85 percent.

Somoy TV, the country's largest private news broadcaster, said of the 114 seats declared, Hasina's ruling Awami League had won 93 and its ally Jatiya Party had won four, while the other 17 seats had been taken by independent or other allied lawmakers.

Counting continues, but among the victors was Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh cricket team captain, who won his seat to become a ruling party lawmaker.

Related Bangladesh counts votes after election under boycott, without opposition

'Disgrace'

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal told reporters the turnout, based on preliminary figures, was around 40 percent.

First-time voter Amit Bose, 21, said he had cast his ballot for his "favourite candidate", but others said they had not bothered because the outcome was assured.

"When one party is participating and another is not, why would I go to vote?" said Mohammad Saidur, 31, who pulls a rickshaw.

BNP head Tarique Rahman, speaking from Britain where he lives in exile, told AFP he feared "fake votes" would be used to boost voter turnout.

"What unfolded was not an election, b ut rather a disgrace to the democratic aspirations of Bangladesh," he wrote on social media, alleging he had seen "disturbing pictures and videos" backing his claims.