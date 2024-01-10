Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the occupied West Bank.

Blinken arrived in Ramallah on Wednesday as part of a regional tour that started with Türkiye for talks on the Israeli war on Gaza.

“We will not allow the displacement of any Palestinian whether in Gaza or the West Bank,” Abbas said during the meeting as cited by the state news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian leader warned against Israeli measures for displacing the Palestinians from their lands.

"Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state," he stressed.

Several Israeli officials have called for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the seaside enclave.

Related South Africa v Israel: Who are the main players in 'genocide' case at ICJ?

Aid delivery

Talks between Abbas and Blinken also covered the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.