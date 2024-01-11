Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa has laid out plans for two new high-security prisons, part of his pledge to wage war on drug gangs, as the families of nearly 180 prison staff being held hostage by inmates demanded action to rescue them.

The guards' families and union criticised the government's response on Thursday.

"Tonight, it will be five nights where we don't know anything about our husbands, sons, daughters," said the wife of a guard at a prison in the city of Latacunga, among a group of relatives gathered outside the jail.

"The authorities don't give any solution; they don't say anything."

"We are waiting for them with open arms," said the woman, who asked not to be named for security reasons, through tears.

"The government must do something."

Noboa's government blames the deteriorating security situation on an increase in drug trafficking through Ecuador, which borders cocaine-producing Colombia and Peru and has become a major drug shipment point.

The president, with congressional backing, has declared a 60-day state of emergency, sending the military onto the streets and naming 22 gangs as terrorist groups.

New prisons

Noboa has pledged to hold jailed gang leaders in the new prisons.

The facilities will have space for 736 prisoners, divided between high security, maximum security and super-maximum security, Noboa's office said in a statement on Thursday.

The construction of the facilities "is the start of an urgent healing of the penitentiary system," Noboa said in a video, adding that tougher laws, honest judges, and the ability to extradite criminals wanted abroad were also necessary.

"The unrest in prisons and on the street is a clear demonstration of the fear that criminals feel in the face of the security policies that we are implementing," he said.

"We will not allow groups of terrorists to hold back this country."

The facilities will block cellular and satellite signals, generate their own electricity, treat their own water, and employ guards whose faces will be covered for anonymity, the government said.

Currently, Ecuador has only about 2,600 prison guards nationally to manage 32,000 prisoners, not including youth detention centres.

"We are working with more than 38 nations who will give us international assistance," Noboa told radio station FM Mundo. "We need military support in terms of manpower, of soldiers, also assistance in intelligence, armament and equipment."

Related Ecuador's Noboa vows to pursue more than 20,000 members of drug cartels

Ongoing operations