Georgia's State Security Service has said that it had detained two people for handling and attempting to sell $3 million worth of uranium, which could have been used to make a deadly bomb.

Georgia's State Security Service said on Thursday that it had prevented a "transnational crime" involving "the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, in particular, the radioactive chemical element uranium."

One Georgian citizen and one foreigner were arrested in the western city of Batumi on the Black Sea, the statement said. The pair, whom the statement did not name, could face up to 10 years in prison.

The State Security Service said that the uranium could have been used to make a deadly bomb with mass fatalities.

The State Security Service declined to give any further details on how enriched the uranium was.

The Service published a video on Thursday showing law enforcement agents using a radiation scanner to inspect a passenger vehicle as well as two small vials, one of which appeared to contain a white, powdery substance.

