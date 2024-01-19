Amputees from Gaza – who have seen the worst of Israeli barbarity in the besieged enclave over the years – will lead thousands of cyclists across the world over many days in a mammoth show of solidarity with Palestinians brutalised by the Jewish state for over 100 days.

Starting Saturday and running into February, the event titled the 'Great Ride' will see people cycle in solidarity in different cities in the UK, US, Spain and Belgium.

The event has been inspired by the Palestinian para-cycling team, Gaza Sunbirds, which is made up of Palestinian amputees. Several organisations, including Big Ride for Palestine, AMOS Trust, and Native Women Ride, will support the group.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza has killed more than 24,000 people – most of them women and children – and turned the blockaded enclave into a dystopian landscape filled with concrete rubble and twisted metal.

In 2018, the Gaza Sunbirds were founded after an Israeli sniper shot athlete and cyclist Alaa al Dali in the leg during the Great March of Return, a protest rally marking the 70th year of the Nakba. On the first day of the march, Israeli forces fired indiscriminately on peaceful protesters and killed 17 Palestinians.

Al Dali's injuries led to the amputation of his leg and later inspired him to found the group - Gaza Sunbirds. The group now includes some 20 Palestinian para-athletes who have experienced similar life-altering injuries amid the ongoing military Israeli occupation.

Before Israel's war on Gaza, the group had been training hard in a bid to secure a "wildcard place at the Paris 2024 Paralympics," according to a statement from the group.

"We're getting on our bikes to keep carrying our voice forward. The sunbirds will never be able to compete if we don't survive this genocide!" - Karim Ali, Co-founder and one of the estimated seven million from the Palestinian diaspora living in the United Kingdom who spent his early years in Jordan before moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In October, shortly after Israel's onslaught on Gaza began, he shared his family's journey with TRT World, recounting how it was shaped by the dispossession due to the Nakba. In 1948, Zionist militias forcibly displaced around 750,000 Palestinians to create the State of Israel.