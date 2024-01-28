A member of the Knesset, the parliament of Israel, has said "traitors from within" may have had prior knowledge of the October 7 attacks on the country.

"Something stinks, I don't know what we will find. That there were traitors within or a bunch of unprofessional people," Tzvika Foghel, head of the National Security Committee, told Maariv newspaper.

Foghel said the Israeli intelligence couldn't be totally unaware of what was going to happen on October 7.

"We got into the car of a nuclear scientist in Iran and killed him, yet we do not know what was happening in Gaza?" he said.

The Israeli lawmaker said that an investigation must be launched into the October 7 events.

"When the head of the Shin Bet (security agency) says that an investigation committee must be formed, there are many parties that worry about themselves instead of the future of the country," Foghel added.