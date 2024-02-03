A Turkish science team travelling as part of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition has reached Antarctica's King George Island after a 90-hour journey.

Embarking on the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, the team, operating under the presidency and the Industry and Technology Industry, with coordination by Turkish-based TUBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute, set out from Istanbul and completed a challenging journey along the route extending to 103 degrees south within four days.

The expedition commenced in Istanbul on January 27 with a flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil. After four flights of approximately 24 hours, covering a distance of around 13,800 kilometers, the team reached Antarctica's King George Island on Friday carrying about two tonnes of technical equipment.

Following the Antarctic Environmental Protection Protocol guidelines, the expedition team rigorously implemented significant measures to prevent the introduction of non-indigenous organisms to the continent.

High school students in expedition

Professor Burcu Ozsoy, head of the first Turkish polar research centre, ITU PolReC, and coordinator of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, told Anadolu Agency that on the fourth day of their journey starting from Istanbul, they reached Antarctica.

"It's a sunny yet cold day in Antarctica. Currently, 20 Turkish scientists have touched down in Antarctica, and three high school students accompany them," she said.

Highlighting the active participation of high school students in projects alongside scientists in Antarctica, Ozsoy also noted the involvement of scientists from Spain, Bulgaria, and the United States in this year's Turkish scientific expedition.