Popular social media and digital human rights activist, Shaun King, announced – in an online statement – this week that Meta has now gone beyond publicly banning his Instagram account, which had approximately 6 million followers until late last year.

The tech giant also terminated it.

According to King, “Meta…found the one loophole that made them completely unaccountable to the Meta Oversight Board – if they simply delete an account, the Oversight Board loses all power to rule on that account.

And that’s exactly what the Meta Oversight Board ruled today”.

King further added: “They [the Oversight Board] told my attorneys that they are prohibited from even accepting my case, which they would otherwise take, because they Meta deleted my account before they could accept the appeal”.

The decision by Meta comes not long after King, last December, published an open letter on Instagram – “To the Men of Yemen”.

The letter is in solidarity with the Houthis, the Yemeni rebel group currently blocking ships going to and from Israeli seaports, as part of their larger pro-Palestinian campaign to undermine the Israeli economy that, in significant part (while butresed by multibillion dollar annual aid from the United States), is fuelling Israel’s brutal military assault against the Palestinian people.

At the time of this writing, over 27,000 Palestinians have been killed by the assault in Gaza alone, since October 7. Most killed are women and children.

Though King’s legal team persuasively argued that the letter, in keeping with Meta’s own polices, in no way endorsed or supported terrorism appears to have hardly swayed the company.

King has suggested in the statement that at least one reason for this is that the Houthis are on Meta’s own “private terror list”, the reasoning behind which is not public.

Not even King’s legal team, however, seemed to have been prepared for Meta’s decision to prohibit him from appealing.

“When my attorneys,” reads King’s statement, “and I game planned for this meeting [with Meta], we believed 10 scenarios were possible - with the absolute worst scenario being them saying ‘Meta has decided to uphold the suspension of Shaun King’s account, but he is now free to appeal to the Meta Oversight Board.’

Instead, they did something far more nefarious.