In a move aimed at ensuring legislators prioritise the interests of the American people over personal financial gain, US Representative Rashida Tlaib is introducing the "Stop Politicians Profiting from War Act."

Tlaib, representing Michigan's 12th congressional districtas a Democrat, has taken this stance against the perceived conflict of interest within Congress.

The legislation seeks to prohibit members of Congress from trading stocks in defense companies, a practice she argues undermines the integrity of decision-making on matters of national security and military spending.

Capitol Trades reported that in 2023, US lawmakers engaged in a total of 96 transactions involving defense stocks, with several of these occurring since October.

In a statement on Instagram, Tlaib emphasised the urgent need for accountability, stating, "My colleagues continue to funnel billions of American tax dollars to the very same defense contractors that many of them are invested in and taking campaign donations from."

She further condemned the practice of profiting from wars and weapons manufacturing, calling it "shameful" and stressing that it betrays the trust of the American people.