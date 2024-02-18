Tel Aviv has approved restricting the entry of Palestinians living in Israel and Jerusalem to the Al Aqsa Mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, beginning in the second week of next month, local media claimed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his approval on Sunday to the recommendations of far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, despite the country's security agency warning that restrictions on Palestinians’ access to the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan could add fuel to the fire.

"Despite warnings from the Shin Bet (internal security agency) of potential disturbances between Palestinians inside Israel and the Israeli police, Netanyahu agreed to a recommendation from Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to limit the access of Palestinian faithful to the Al Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming month of Ramadan," Channel 13 reported.

The Netanyahu administration will make an official decision on this issue in the coming days, the broadcaster claimed.

"The entry of Palestinian faithful to the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan will be limited," the channel reported, citing unidentified sources.

Several Israeli media outlets, including Channel 12, have reported in the last two days that the Shin Bet warned the government that prohibiting Palestinians from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan "could lead to major disturbances."

The security agency warned that this decision could cause more "dangerous" disruption than the eruption of tensions in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and surrounding territories in 1948 when the State of Israel was declared.