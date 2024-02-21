The flow of aid entering Gaza from Egypt has almost dried up in the past two weeks, and a collapse in security has made it increasingly difficult to distribute the food that does get through, according to UN data and officials.

Before the conflict, Gaza relied on 500 trucks with supplies entering daily, and even during intense fighting in January around 200 aid trucks made it through on most days.

But according to the UN figures on Wednesday, from February 9-20 the daily average fell to just 57 trucks. On seven of those 12 days, 20 or fewer trucks made it through, including just four trucks on February 17.

Deliveries through the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza have been almost totally halted.

While more trucks have occasionally arrived through Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing, they have frequently been disrupted by Israeli protesters seeking to block deliveries. The crossing was closed from February 8-10 and February 15-17.

Colonel Moshe Tetro, Head of Israel's Coordination and Liasion Administration for Gaza, said 450 trucks were waiting on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing with aid supplies for international groups to distribute in Gaza.

Aid distribution difficult

The United Nations says it is becoming more difficult to distribute aid inside Gaza because of the collapse of security inside the enclave, where most residents are now hemmed into makeshift camps.