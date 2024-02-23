Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled a written plan aimed at demilitarising and reconstruction of Gaza in the aftermath of the ongoing bloody conflict that has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians and wounded over 70,000.

Netanyahu's so-called "Post-Hamas Plan" was unveiled to his political and security cabinet in the dead of Thursday night, as reported by Israeli media.

At the heart of the proposal lies a pivotal strategy: the establishment of a civilian entity tasked with overseeing the besieged Gaza's demilitarisation while safeguarding the Israeli army's operational autonomy in the blockaded enclave.

This marks the first occasion when Netanyahu has formally articulated his strategies for the aftermath of the Gaza conflict in written form.

Maintaining operational freedom

According to Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu's proposal emphasises the critical importance of demilitarisation as a prerequisite for any reconstruction efforts to commence.

This strategic approach, according to Axios, underscores Israel's unwavering commitment to maintaining operational freedom within besieged Gaza, to prevent the resurgence of "terrorism" and ensure the security of its borders.

Key elements of this plan include the establishment of a security zone along Gaza's fence with Israel and the implementation of robust monitoring mechanisms to maintain control over the region.

Central to Netanyahu's vision, as detailed by Israel National News, is the complete demilitarisation of Gaza, with Israel assuming responsibility for overseeing this process to guarantee compliance.