Life could get even worse for besieged Palestinians in Gaza as Israel’s senseless and barbaric genocide continues unabated.

The United Nations aid agency responsible for providing food, shelter, schooling and a host of other vital offerings to the enclave could run out of funds as soon as April, officials have warned.

According to the United Nations Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, the agency faces a severe cash crunch due to lack of fresh funding.

Amid dubious allegations from Israel that UNRWA employees participated in the Oct. 7 attacks, previous donors such as the United States and Switzerland have suspended contributions.

During a visit to Ireland this month, Lazzarini warned that the agency is under existential threat, adding that UNRWA will see negative cash flow in April. His concerns were echoed by Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin, who stated that it would be "inconceivable" for the global community to allow UNRWA to collapse at such a dangerous moment in the conflict.

Such a scenario would be devastating for a Palestinian population already subjected to torment, displacement, genocide and a history of living under apartheid.

The impending collapse of UNRWA comes as the US, United Kingdom and other donors suspend contributions as they await the outcome of a UN investigation into Israel’s claims about the agency's staff.

Such accusations lack credibility, given that Lazzarini himself confirmed that Israel has not provided any evidence to back them. Still, he has initiated a "reverse due process" strategy of firing staff this month without evidence, given the importance of swift action.

Adding to doubts about the claims is that Israel vets all UNRWA employees. According to UN General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, UNRWA shares its list of staff with both the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government.

What lack of evidence and Israel's contentious claims confirm is that as an occupying force, Israel has long sought to eliminate UNRWA. Israeli PM Netanyahu acknowledged this in his recently-released "Post-Hamas Plan," which includes a recommendation that UNRWA be shut down after the war for its alleged ties to terrorism.

As it stands, 18 countries have suspended donations to the agency, contributing to its perpetual decline and hurting aid distribution. If UNRWA runs out of money in April, this would have devastating consequences on Palestinians for a number of reasons.

Firstly, aid distribution through UNRWA is a lifeline for the occupied population. For decades, the agency has operated like a semi-state while providing aid to six million Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank via social services, schools and health care centres.

The entire population in Gaza also relies on the agency’s hygiene supplies, food and water to sustain their livelihoods.